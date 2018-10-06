Protesters on Capitol steps as Kavanaugh vote draws near

WASHINGTON — A large crowd has gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to protest Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Pumping their fists and carrying signs, a few hundred people climbed the east steps of the Capitol for the demonstration. The crowd has been chanting, “November is coming!” and “Vote them out!”

A much larger crowd of protesters is watching the demonstration from behind a barricade. In between, a line of Capitol police officers is standing with plastic handcuffs clipped to their belts.

The Senate is expected to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday afternoon.