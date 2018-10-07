× 5 adults, 3 kids displaced after Overland Park apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Five adults and three children are now without a home following an apartment fire.

Fire crews were called just before 8 a.m. to a building fire in the 9400 block of Nieman. Arriving crews on scene reported heavy smoke coming from the two-story apartment building and were evacuating people inside.

Firefighters located a fire in the walkout basement of one apartment unit that spread to other units.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the basement and confirm everyone was out safe. Crews continued to attack fires on the first and second floors as well as the attic. The fire was brought completely under control in almost an hour.

All four apartments were reported to have damage by the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the five adults and three children with lodging.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.