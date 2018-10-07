Daughter of man wanted by police for 3 metro killings pleads for his surrender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The daughter of a man wanted by police in connection to multiple shootings Sunday morning that left three people dead and injured two others, including a child, is asking for her father to turn himself in.

Kansas City Police said they believe 35-year-old Issac Fisher is connected to the three homicides after he was scene on foot leaving the area at one of the crime scenes.

"I just want you to know that I love you no matter what, and I don’t want to lose both of my parents. I’ve already lost my mom. If you just turn yourself in I won’t have to lose you too," Fisher's daughter pleaded Sunday afternoon.

The first shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. in the 9000 block of Kentucky, just north of Bannister Road. When officers arrived on scene they found a woman inside a house dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A triple shooting was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Elm Ave. in Raytown. There officers located three people inside a home with gun shot wounds. One adult was pronounced dead and another adult and one child were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

KCPD then responded to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. near 112th and Eastern Ave. where they found a man on a front porch of a house suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone has information we ask they call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. Remember there is potential for reward of up to $10,000 for information given leading to the arrest and conviction of who is. responsible.

