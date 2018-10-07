× KC police looking for man following deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is attempting to locate a 24-year-old man following a deadly shooting late Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of E. 9th at the Olive Park Village Apartments, just west of Propect Ave. on a shooting.

Police said they believe two males were in an argument outside the apartments when one shot the other and ran from the scene. The victim, identified as 27-year-old Jesse Young III was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marlawn D. Bettis is wanted in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information on Bettis are asked are asked to contact the Kansas City, Missouri Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.