Man dies at hospital after shooting near 112th Eastern Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man has died from his injuries following a shooting Sunday morning near 112th and Eastern Ave.

Officers responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene they found a man on the front porch of a house suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Detectives remain on scene and are investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This marks the fifth homicide just this weekend in the Kansas City metro area.

Anyone has information we ask they call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. Remember there is potential for reward of up to $10,000 for information given leading to the arrest and conviction of who is. responsible.