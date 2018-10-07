× Man sought in three KC area murders is in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Missouri Police announced late Sunday night that Isaac Fisher has been taken into custody. No details on the arrest have been made public at this time.

Police spent the day looking for Fisher after three separate shootings in three different locations on Sunday morning. The first shooting was reported in a home on Kentucky. When police arrived they found a female victim dead inside the home. Shortly after police were called to investigate a triple shooting in the 5700 block of Elm Ave. in Raytown. When officers arrived they found 3 victims suffering from gunshots. One adult victim died at that scene, another adult and child were taken to the hospital.

About an hour later police were dispatched to a reported shooting near 112th and Eastern Ave. A victim was found on the front porch of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

While police spent the afternoon searching the area of 112th and Eastern, Fisher’s daughter issued a plea for her father to turn himself and stop the violence.

Details are not yet available on how Fisher was taken into custody. The investigation is in the beginning stages as detectives begin to piece together the reason for such a violent morning in Kansas City.