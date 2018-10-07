× Police looking for 2 suspects after woman shot in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police are looking for two suspects after they say a woman was shot following an argument.

Officers were sent to the shooting around 5:30 Sunday evening at O’Donnell Park, near Highgrove Road and Raytown Road.

Police said the 17-year-old female victim was shot in the leg during an argument. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The suspects left the scene in a red Chevrolet Impala. According to police, the suspects are described as two black men, 18-20 years old.

Identities are being withheld, pending investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).