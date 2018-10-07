× Police say man connected to three homicides in the metro Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say 35-year-old Issac Fisher is connected to multiple shootings in the Kansas City area Sunday morning that has left multiple people dead.

The first shooing was reported just after 9 a.m. in the 9000 block of Kentucky, just north of Bannister Road. When officers arrived on scene they found a woman inside a house dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A triple shooting was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Elm Ave. in Raytown. There officers located three people inside a home with gun shot wounds. One adult was pronounced dead and another adult and one child were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

KCPD then responded to a shooting around 10:30 a.m. near 112th and Eastern Ave. where they found a man on a front porch of a house suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said they believe Fisher is directly involved in all three killings. He was last scene on foot leaving the area of the last murder. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Residents in the area of 112th and Eastern Ave. are encouraged to remain indoors and report anything suspicious or anyone fitting Fisher’s description to 911.

Anyone has information we ask they call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. Remember there is potential for reward of up to $10,000 for information given leading to the arrest and conviction of who is. responsible.