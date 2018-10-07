× Rockhurst High School student identified as victim in deadly Overland Park crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Rockhurst High School student has been identified as one of the two victims killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Overland Park.

President David Laughlin confirmed the news Sunday saying “With tremendous sadness and great faith in God, Rockhurst High School learned the very sad news yesterday that senior Matthew Bloskey was killed in an auto accident.

Laughlin released the following statement to students and staff:

The Rockhurst High School community is devastated by the loss of one of our seniors, Matthew Bloskey. As a community of faith, we join now in support of his parents and siblings, family, friends and classmates trusting in Matthew’s eternal reward with Christ. In the days ahead we will care for our students and Matthew’s family with all the strength of our great community at Rockhurst. We appreciate the prayerful support of others at this time.

Rockhurst will host a Mass at 4:30 Sunday afternoon in the Rose Theatre on the campus.

The crash Saturday was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of W. 151st Street.

Overland Park Police said two vehicles were traveling eastbound on W. 151st Street. A 20-year-old male driver from KCK was traveling in the outside lane and was struck in the driver side rear panel by a dark color Honda. They then spun, lost control and crossed into the median striking a tree and continued into oncoming traffic, brushing against a third vehicle that was westbound. The driver then continued eastbound in westbound traffic and struck a vehicle driven by Bloskey, who is from Overland Park.

The 20-year-old from KCK, who has not been identified, and the Bloskey, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the dark color Honda (pictured below) left the scene. Anyone with information are asked to contact the Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit at 913-912-2164 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

