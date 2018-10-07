Working For Blue — Donate now for protective police gear

Scott Wilson, ‘In Cold Blood’ and ‘Walking Dead’ actor, dies

Posted 3:47 pm, October 7, 2018, by

(L-R) Will Keck of TV Guide, actress Emily Kinney, and actor Scott Wilson speak during a a panel discussion following a screening of 'The Walking Dead' during aTVfest on February 8, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Catrina Maxwell/Getty Images for SCAD)

NEW YORK — Scott Wilson, who played the murderer Robert Hickock in 1967’s “In Cold Blood” and was a series regular on “The Walking Dead,” has died. He was 76.

AMC, the show’s network, announced Wilson’s death Saturday. The network calls Wilson’s character on “The Walking Dead,” veterinarian Hershel Greene, “the emotional core of the show.”

Wilson starred on series from 2011 to 2014. His return for the upcoming season was announced just hours earlier on Saturday. Wilson already filmed his scenes for season nine.

In the same year as Wilson’s breakthrough in “In Cold Blood,” he also played murder suspect Harvey Oberst in “In the Heat of the Night.”

He appeared in 1974’s “The Great Gatsby” as George Wilson, in “The Right Stuff” as pilot Scott Crossfield and earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1980 for his performance in “The Ninth Configuration,” in which he played a former astronaut.