Triple shooting leaves 1 person dead, 2 injured in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Officers with the Raytown Police Department are investigating a triple shooting Sunday morning that left one person dead and two people, including a child injured.

Officers responded to the triple shooting just after 9:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Elm Ave. That is just west of Raytown Road.

When law enforcement arrived they located three people inside a home with apparent gun shot wounds. One adult was found deceased and another adult and one child were found with injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Raytown Police Department Investigations Unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

This marks the fourth homicide just over the weekend in the metro.