Man wanted after woman found dead from gunshot wounds inside Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for a 35-year-old man after a woman was found dead inside a home Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 9 a.m. to the 9000 block of Kentucky. That’s just north of Bannister Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman inside one of the houses dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are currently on scene interviewing and processing evidence.

Police said they are looking for Issac Fisher (pictured above). Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone has information we ask they call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.