× Are you registered to vote? Deadlines looming in Missouri, Kansas for Nov. 6 election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Election Day is still about a month away, but the deadline to register if you want to vote in that election is just around the corner.

Remember: You must be a resident of the state you register in and you must be 18 years old by or on election day to vote. Applicants are required to present a form of personal identification, such as a driver’s license.

Here’s how to register to vote in Missouri and Kansas and when you need to do it by in order to vote on Nov. 6.

MISSOURI

Missouri’s voter registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Applications can be submitted online, in person or by mail. Visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website to submit an application online. Or if you want to download the application and mail it in, visit this site.

You can also register by visiting your county clerk’s office, a local library, a Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles office or any state agency providing service to the public.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote at your current Missouri address, you can check here.

KANSAS

Kansas’ voter registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Applications can be submitted online, in person or by mail. Visit the Kansas Secretary of State’s website to submit an application online.

You can also print and mail the application by downloading it here. The application is also available at your county election office if you want to fill it out in person.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote at your current Kansas address, you can check here.