Chiefs players spend day off teaching life lessons by fishing with metro kids

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- From sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles on Sunday, to catching his first fish on Monday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Xavier Williams is having quite a week.

So how does catching a fish compare to sacking an NFL quarterback?

“This is a little more satisfying,” Williams joked after catching a small perch. “This was a lot harder.”

Williams and a handful of other Chiefs spent the afternoon fishing at a lake on the campus of KCK Community College as part of a program called "Urban Kids Fish."

“I can’t even find the words because it’s really exhilarating,” said Marisa Crawford Gray with KCK Community College.

“It’s really funny to watch them even learn how to touch a worm and then to think: ‘I have to put this worm out there’. But once they feel that jiggle, it’s like, ‘I can do this!’”

Williams, a Grandview High School graduate, relished the opportunity to be a role model for metro kids on how to enjoy life in the great outdoors.

“Especially kids growing up with all the video games and everything,” Williams said. “They’re missing so much of just how to have fun in the real world and how amazing it can truly be.”

