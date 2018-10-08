Day-long search for suspect in Olathe officer-involved shooting ends with arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Olathe police arrested two men on Monday, one of them after an extended search that interrupted the day for many businesses and schools.

It all started when officers stopped a vehicle connected to a "criminal investigation" just before 10:30 a.m. near 119th and Ridgeview.

The suspect didn't make it far -- FOX4 discovered he was caught just before 4 p.m., just a couple blocks up from a wooded area in the Santa Barbara mobile home community.

Neighbors were relieved after a long, nerve-racking day with an intense search for a man police called "armed and extremely dangerous."

"Everywhere I tried to go, I couldn`t get home," neighbor Sally Miller said.

Streets were blocked for hours with a huge police presence and SWAT teams in the area -- a scene many weren't used to.

"Oh man, yeah, I was shocked and was like, `Oh my God. I didn't lock my door.' And now I`m going to be scared to go back in my house," Miller said.

Early Monday morning, Olathe police released surveillance images after several gas stations were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night into early Monday.

During the initial stop, one person was arrested. The other took off running.

"As the officers were pursuing, shots had been fired," Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but an intense manhunt followed.

Although police haven't confirmed the suspect is the same man wanted in connection to the robberies, they were looking for a Hispanic man wearing all black -- with a red striped jacket, just like the one the robbery suspect is seen wearing in the released photos.

"It makes me concerned for everybody else that does live in the area that may cross their path. Scary," Edson Maldonado said.

Several area schools and some businesses were put on lockdown as police searched for the man.

"I`m really concerned because I have family 'round here, friends, and especially my son. I`m really concerned about my son, he`s in school right now," Gabin Rodriguez said.

Right now the northbound lanes of Ridgeview remain closed to traffic from 119th to 127th as a precaution. FOX4 will provide more details about the suspects as they're taken to jail and formally charged.