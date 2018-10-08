Family of victim killed in Overland Park crash urge hit-and-run driver to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The brother of a 20-year-old killed in a hit-and-run crash is pleading for the driver to come forward.

Overland Park Police released new photos Monday of a dark-colored Honda Odyssey believed to have triggered a deadly collision killing two people Saturday.

Police say the driver of a van struck a gold Toyota Avalon, driven by 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr of KCK, and sent it spinning across the median of 151st Street into the path of a vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey of Overland Park.

Both Bloskey and Siebuhr were killed.

Police are asking anyone with information on that van or the wreck to come forward, including Siebuhr's brother.

"Just me placing myself in their shoes -- even if they didn't mean to, they must be scared. But it's better if you admit to what you've done, own up to your mistakes," Timothy Siebuhr said.

Rockhurst High seniors remembered Bloskey on Monday with flowers placed in his parking spot at school. Priests and counselors were also on hand for students.

Siebuhr studied automotive technology at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

"He was a mechanic. He loved cars, so he would talk non-stop about cars," Timothy Siebuhr said.

The brothers' last conversation was about the Toyota Avalon that Samuel died in. Timothy said he planned to buy it from his brother.

While two families prepare funerals, 19-year-old Timothy and his 23-year-old sister are making those plans largely on their own. The three siblings grew up in foster care after the death of their adopted parents at an early age.

"Many of us have different struggles in life. For me, it was my parents and now my brother. No matter how far down in the gutter you are, you have to pick yourself back up," Timothy said.

Police hope the new photos released will help them identify the other driver involved, so they can speak with that person. Timothy hopes he'll get his chance to speak to the driver as well.

"Eventually, I want to talk to the person who did this to let them know what he's taken from each family that had something lost," he said.