FOX4 and local pastor pay it forward to organization working to protect local officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local man who works with the Kansas City Police Department took time out of his day during the FOX4 Working for Blue drive to pay it forward to Jake Skifstad and SHIELD616.

LeRoy Glover surprised Skifstad with the award and $400 at Kansas City Police Headquarters. Skifstad plans to use the award to buy protective gear for local officers.

FOX4 identified a need of more than 500 vests around the region.

More than half of police agencies in Kansas and Missouri have 10 or fewer officers. This makes budgeting to purchase vests, which cost around $1,200 very challenging. Vests also should be replaced every five years to guarantee effectiveness.

Many agencies also have specialized divisions like police chaplains, animal control officers, tactical teams, and more, that are not automatically equipped with vests.

