KC man suspected in 3 deadly shootings in one day facing 18 felony charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man suspected in three deadly shootings in one day is now facing more than a dozen felony charges Monday.

Issac Fisher, 35, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder, seven counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of theft and two counts of child endangerment.

That's a total of 18 felony charges issued in Jackson County.

Fisher was named a suspect in what the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office called a "violent Sunday rampage." Police spent the day looking for Fisher after three shootings in three different locations on Sunday morning.

"In the span of about 60 minutes on Sunday morning, the defendant went on a shooting spree," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. "Three lives were lost, two others were wounded, including a child. Two additional children were nearly struck in the gunfire. This senseless violence also impacted a community of residents fearful of leaving their homes. Today, these charges may bring some peace back to our neighborhoods."

The first shooting was reported just before 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Kentucky Avenue.

A woman reported her daughter-in-law had been shot by her son, Fisher. When police arrived they found the woman, later identified as 34-year-old Angenette Hollins, dead inside the home.

Prosecutors say witnesses told investigators Fisher arrived at the home and argued with Hollins. Then a witness said she heard four to five gunshots and found Hollins shot on the bathroom floor. Witnesses saw Fisher leaving the room holding a handgun, prosecutors say.

Just after 9:30 a.m., Raytown police located a vehicle that was reportedly at the scene of the first shooting. A witness told Raytown police that Fisher, her finance's brother, had come to the home and kicked in the door. There, he took a second vehicle and left the home.

Shortly after, police were called to investigate a triple shooting in the 5700 block of Elm Avenue in Raytown. When officers arrived they found three victims suffering from gunshots.

One adult victim, who prosecutors say was Fisher's stepbrother, died at that scene. Another adult and child were taken to the hospital. A 1-year-old child was also present during the shooting but was not injured.

A witness told police Fisher was seen leaving the Raytown home with a rifle over his shoulder.

Then about an hour later, police were dispatched to a reported shooting near 112th and Eastern Avenue.

A victim was found on the front porch of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The third victim has also not been identified yet, but prosecutors say the victim is Fisher's cousin.

Before he died, the third victim told a witness that "Big" had shot him. Court documents say Fisher went by "Big."

While police spent Sunday afternoon searching the area of 112th and Eastern, Fisher’s daughter issued a plea for her father to turn himself and stop the violence.

Late Sunday night, Fisher was taken into custody. Details about the arrest have not been released.

Prosecutors have requested a $1 million cash bond for Fisher.

