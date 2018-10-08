FOX4 Forecast: Flash Flood Warning for the Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7am for most of the metro and points south as heavy downpours of rain continue this morning. Please remember, if you encounter a flooded area, turn around, don't drown! We will see a lull in activity later today before more chances for rain return this evening and overnight. When the rain ends and drier weather returns in the update here!

