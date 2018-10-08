Water rescue crew responds to school bus full of students stuck in high water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Water rescue crews responded to a school bus full of students that was trapped in high water early Monday.

The call for help came around 7 a.m. from Oldham Road and Hillcrest Road. The person who called 911 noticed water had seeped into the bus headed to Raytown South and up to the third step.

In the video player above FOX4 spoke with a mom who had children on the bus. She said her daughters, 9th and 10th grade, noticed a vehicle honking at the bus as they approached the flooded road, but the driver didn't notice the high water until it was too late.

By 7:30 a.m. the students were off the bus and safe. The rescue crew had them exit the bus through the back door. They got wet walking to dry ground that was nearby.