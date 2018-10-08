Locally Made “Article 99” Movie Screening to Recognize Veterans in Film

KANSAS CITY, Mo — CINEMAKC LEGACY RETURNS Oct 7, 2018, Kansas City, Mo. – CinemaKC, a non-profit film organization that spotlights films and filmmakers of the area, will partner with sponsor KC Film Office at Visit KC, to present the second in a series of classic feature films that were filmed in the region, with Kansas City locations, cast and crew. The screening series will be a reunion of personnel who worked on the high-profile projects, as well as an opportunity to introduce new audiences to the big-screen experience. More special guests will be announced in future releases. The second in the series, Article 99, made by director Howard Deutch and starring Keifer Sutherland, Lea Thompson, Ray Liotta, and a who’s who of actors will screen Friday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. at the Screenland Medallion Theatre at Plexpod Westport Commons, located at 300 E 39th Street in Kansas City, Mo. Prior to the screening, at 5:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders will enjoy live jazz music at a VIP jazz reception sponsored by Jazz for Good Foundation. Preceding the screening, those who worked on or otherwise had an association with the film will share anecdotes in an open forum. The screening will be followed by a lively Q&A discussion with special guests TBA. Article 99 is the latest screening in our Legacy Series,” said CinemaKC President, Rick Brook, “highlighting feature films made here during our most recent golden age of film production in the Metro—-a spotlight on the past as a beacon for future production in Kansas City.” “Celebrating our film history reminds us that we have always had a vibrant creative community,” comments Steph Scupham of the KC Film Office. “Many of the people that worked as crew and cast on Article 99 are still working in the film industry and living in Kansas City today. Every film made in Kansas City is a contribution to the creative economy and our collective legacy.” Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite and CinemaKC.com. Suggested Donation of $10 – Open Forum, Screening and Q&A to follow. Tickets $15 – VIP Jazz Reception only. About CinemaKC CinemaKC is a non-profit organization dedicated to spotlighting filmmakers in Kansas City through special screening events, television presence on PBS and website. Through the years, CinemaKC has showcased hundreds of films and filmmakers, and has produced over 60 TV episodes featuring local and regional talent. For more info go to CinemaKC.com. About KC Film Office The KC Film Office leads the city’s efforts to attract film, television and new media productions to the community. A division of Visit KC, the Film Office focuses on three core priorities: production assistance, project recruitment and industry support. To date, the office has assisted with more than 600 productions, generating a local economic impact of more than $32 million. For more information go to FilminKC.com. Additional Sponsors: – JAZZ for Good Foundation – Screenland Medallion Theatre at Plexpod Westport Commons – Screenland Real Estate Services – Jenny Hahn – Jazz for Good Foundation – Film Society KC and special thanks to John and Naomi Shipp