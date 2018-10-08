× Man wanted in connection to deadly shooting at KC apartment in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Kansas City apartment is now in police custody.

The Kansas City Police Department reported Monday afternoon that 24-year-old Marlawn D. Bettis had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Jesse Young III.

Around 11:30 Saturday night, officers responded to the 2300 block of E. 9th at the Olive Park Village Apartments, just west of Propect Ave. on a shooting.

Police said they believe two men were in an argument outside the apartments when one shot the other and ran from the scene. Young III was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information are asked are asked to contact the Kansas City, Missouri Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.