Metro family grateful after good Samaritans rescue teen from fiery rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A metro family is grateful after good Samaritans rescued their teen daughter from a fiery crash on Saturday.

Morgan Hogue, 17, was driving north on Highway 169, near the Highway 152 overpass, when her car began to hydroplane. She lost control and ultimately crashed. She had just dropped off a friend and was less than a mile away from home.

“If it weren’t for them stopping and helping her, with the car being on fire, the outcome could’ve been tragic,” said her father, Jason Houge. “The car rolled over several times, landed on its roof and caught on fire.”

Jennifer Chase was one of the first people to pullover and check on Hogue, who was wearing her seat belt but became trapped.

“She was extremely scared,” Chase said. “She was caught up in the seat belt, and somebody handed me a knife, and I was able to cut the seat belt away to free her.”

She said at least two dozen other good Samaritans also stopped to help, including a 14-year-old Boy Scout who wrapped Hogue’s hand. which was badly injured.

“He wasn’t panicked at all, and it was fabulous to see because he’s only 14, and he had his head about him,” Chase said.

She said the situation was scary, but it lifted her spirit more than anything.

“I was born and raised in Kansas City, and I’ve always felt the love in Kansas City, and to see it actually happen in that form, it was breathtaking,” Chase said.

Chase, along with her daughter who also witnessed the aftermath of the crash, met with Hogue’s family on Monday.

“I feel like I owe them a debt that I honestly can’t repay,” Jason Hogue said.

The 17-year-old had surgery on one of her hands. The injury will require skin grafting, but overall she's expected to be OK. Her family said she will eventually have full range of motion in her hand again.