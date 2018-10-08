× New baby giraffe at Kansas City Zoo has a name

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new baby giraffe born recently at the Kansas City Zoo now has a name.

Mom, Makali, gave birth to the adorable giraffe calf on Sunday, September 30.

The zoo announced Monday that the name Maxwell has been chosen for the little guy.

Maxwell is the first calf for Makali, who came to Kansas City from San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2014. The calf’s father is Hamisi, who came to Kansas City in 2016.

Hamisi also fathered Dixie, the last giraffe calf born at the Kansas City Zoo. Dixie went viral after a video showing her long tongue was posted in Twitter.

Maxwell won’t be on display for a few weeks, but until then you can check him out on the zoo’s Giraffe Cam.