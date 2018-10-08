Olathe police search for suspect near 119th and Ridgeview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Police in Olathe are searching for a suspect in the area of 119th and Ridgeview Monday.

While police would not immediately say what the suspect was wanted for, they did say it began as a traffic stop in connection with another investigation. Sgt. Logan Bonney said the suspects ran away from the stop and at some point shots were fired.

Police arrested one of the two suspects.

"This person we are trying to find is armed, and we’re considering him extremely dangerous," Bonney told FOX4. "We don’t want anyone to confront that individual. Have numerous law enforcement agencies in this area, lots of police actively looking for this individual. We are asking if you see someone matching that description just to call 911."

Bonney said the suspect they are looking for is a Hispanic male, wearing all black. He has on a jacket with a red stripe.

As of noon, the suspect was still on the run.

FOX4's Kera Mashek is at the scene.

Olathe School District confirms that Washington Elementary and Santa Fe Trail Middle School are both currently in a precautionary lock down while officers search for the suspect.