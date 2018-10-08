Police need help finding driver who left crash that killed Rockhurst H.S. student & 20-year-old KCK man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police need your help tracking down the driver who caused a crash that killed an 18-year-old Rockhurst High School student and a 20-year-old KCK man then drove away Saturday.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 151st and Switzer Road.

Overland Park police say a driver heading in the opposite direction sideswiped a car, causing that driver to lose control, cross the median, and hit a tree before hitting Matthew Bloskey’s car head-on.

Both Bloskey and the driver of the first vehicle hit, identified as 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, from KCK, died in the crash.

The person who caused the crash left the scene and has not yet been found. Police ask that anyone with information about where the vehicle pictured below is at to contact the Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit at 913-912-2164 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Before school Monday, students gathered at Bloskey's parking space and decorated it with flowers in his memory. They said he was the type of person who brought others together, and he had a great sense of humor and a strong faith.

Rockhurst High School President, David Laughlin, released the following statement to students and staff Sunday:

The Rockhurst High School community is devastated by the loss of one of our seniors, Matthew Bloskey. As a community of faith, we join now in support of his parents and siblings, family, friends and classmates trusting in Matthew’s eternal reward with Christ. In the days ahead we will care for our students and Matthew’s family with all the strength of our great community at Rockhurst. We appreciate the prayerful support of others at this time.

Rockhurst hosted a Mass at 4:30 Sunday afternoon in the Rose Theatre on the campus.