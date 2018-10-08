FOX4 Forecast: Flash Flood Warning for the Metro
Working For Blue — Donate now for protective police gear

Rockhurst High remembers Senior killed in collision with mass

Posted 10:55 am, October 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54AM, October 8, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Rockhurst High School student has been identified as one of the two victims killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Overland Park. President David Laughlin confirmed the news Sunday saying “With tremendous sadness and great faith in God, Rockhurst High School learned the very sad news yesterday that senior Matthew Bloskey was killed in an auto accident."

Rockhurst  hosted a Mass Sunday afternoon in the Rose Theatre on campus.

“We are mindful that we gather in sorrow and confusion," a priest said opening the service.

Students, and the entire Rockhurst community were left wondering why a crash forced a car into Bloskey’s path of travel. The crash Saturday was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of W. 151st Street.

Overland Park Police said 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, from KCK was traveling in the outside lane and was struck in the driver side rear panel by a dark color Honda. They then spun, lost control and crossed into the median striking a tree and continued into oncoming traffic, brushing against a third vehicle that was westbound. The driver then continued eastbound in westbound traffic and struck a vehicle driven by Bloskey, who is from Overland Park. Police said the driver of the dark color Honda left the scene.

Siebuhr and Bloskey, were both pronounced dead at the scene.  Rockhurst’s priests and leadership met with the family immediately after Saturday.

“They are obviously devastated they’ve lost their son and brother," Rockhurst President David Laughlin said.

Sunday they told stories about the Senior Rugby player, who had made a religious trip with classmates solidifying his faith.

“His classmates talked about him as a person who really pulled them together he had a great sense of humor," Laughlin said.

 Priests and counselors have already made available for students and will continue to be in the coming days.

“There are the stages of shock and grief and anxiety and mourning that will happen and part of our role professionally is to know what that means in this moment," Laughlin said.

Seniors have planned a special ceremony to remember Bloskey Monday morning with the laying of flowers at his parking spot, before they head inside for mass.

Related stories