Ruskin High students released after being put on lockdown due to nearby standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Students at Ruskin High School are being released Monday evening after the school was put on lockdown hours earlier due to a nearby police standoff.

Kansas City Police said they tracked some stolen property back to a home at 107th and Sycamore. There officers said a person, who they believe is armed, is inside the home and is refusing to leave.

Officers are continuing to negotiate Monday evening.

Ruskin High went on lockdown earlier Monday afternoon as police work the standoff. Then around 6:30 p.m., school officials said they will release students to their parents in the east parking lot. Parents will need to show identification.