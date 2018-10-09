× 1 person killed after shooting at Sheffield Park in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting at a Kansas City park.

KCPD dispatch tells FOX4 the shooting occurred at Sheffield Park at 1200 Winchester Ave., just before 7 p.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are not known at this time.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.