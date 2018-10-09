× Chiefs game against Bengals moved to Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The kickoff time for the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 21 against the Cincinnati Bengals has been moved from noon to 7:20 p.m. CT.

Ticket prices will range form $100 to over $300.

Coming off a win this past Sunday against Jacksonville, the Chiefs are now 5-0 for the season and remain the only undefeated team in the AFC and just one of two teams undefeated in the league.

The Chiefs now head to New England this coming Sunday night to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. This means the Chiefs will be playing two prime time Sunday night games in a row.

In 2006 the NFL implemented a prime time “flexible scheduling” element on Sundays in Weeks 10-15 and in Week 17. In 2014 that was extended so that games between Weeks 5 and 17 could be affected by flex scheduling. However, only two games may be flexed into Sunday Night between Week 5 and 10.

The NFL said flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and gives teams a chance to play their way onto prime time. The Sunday night time slot for “flex” weeks lists the game tentatively scheduled for Sunday night.

Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, according to the NFL, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game will be moved to an afternoon start time. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday, Saturday or Monday nights.

Hometown team. National exposure. 💪 You won’t want to miss Arrowhead in primetime! Get your #CINvsKC tickets now 🎟 https://t.co/BPdNft2PrQ pic.twitter.com/Ay2s9Nh5AR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 9, 2018