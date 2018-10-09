Former Olathe East teacher met student victim on dating app, court documents say

OLATHE, Kan. — Recently released court documents have revealed new information about the charges against a former Olathe East teacher and Shawnee City Councilman accused of having sex with a teenage student.

Justin Adrian, 33, has been charged with unlawful sexual relations, a felony, in Johnson County. Court documents say the alleged incident occurred with an Olathe East student older than 16 at the school on Sept. 7.

The investigation began at the high school on Sept. 10 when school administrators reported the incident to police. School administrators told investigators that on Sept. 8, a student’s mother contacted the school about a disclosure her son made.

According to court records, the teen told police he began talking with Adrian on Sept. 6 via Grindr, a dating app similar to Tinder but directed toward for gay and bisexual men.

Through their messages on Grindr and Snapchat, the student learned that Adrian was a social studies teacher at his high school. The teen told police that Adrian was aware he was a student at Olathe East.

Court documents say, in one of their messages, Adrian told the teen he could lose his job if people found out he was talking to a student. Police said the messages were sexual in nature, including Adrian allegedly asking if the teen had a teacher-student fantasy.

On Sept. 6, Adrian allegedly asked the teen to meet him at a Target, but the teen said no. Adrian asked to meet four more times that day, court documents say.

The next day at the school, the teen met Adrian at the end of fifth period in Adrian’s classroom. According to court documents, Adrian locked his door then began kissing and sexually touching the teen over his clothing. Police said Adrian then performed oral sex on the teen.

Court records say Adrian then allegedly wrote the teen a pass so he could be late to his next class, and the teen left the classroom through a back door that led to an empty room.

Adrian admitted to the sexual encounter when confronted by school administrators and was “relieved of his teaching position” at Olathe East.

Olathe East sent this letter to parents earlier this month:

“Dear Olathe East parents,

“I wanted to make you aware that Mr. Adrian, your child’s Social Studies teacher, will not be returning to Olathe East. We have an outstanding substitute in place currently and will be looking to name a permanent teacher as quickly as possible. Our substitute will be working closely with our Social Studies chair, and I am confident that students will have an excellent remainder to the 2018-19 school year. Once we have named a permanent teacher, we will communicate that information to you.

“We are committed to working with our students and staff to make the transition as smooth as possible. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.

“Kerry Lane, Principal”

Adrian was also the Ward 3 councilman in Shawnee, sworn into office in January of this year. He resigned on Sept.12, effective immediately, and gave the following letter to the governing body:

“Out of respect for the city of Shawnee and the city councilmember position I have proudly held for eight months, I have reluctantly and respectfully made the decision to resign from my position as City Councilmember, Ward III effective immediately upon notice.

“I greatly thank the city of Shawnee for their kind words of support and I also would like to thank my constituents for their support during the election and after being sworn in.”

Adrian was originally held on a $250,000 bond when arrested in September. At his first court appearance, the judge agreed to reduce that bond to $50,000. Adrian posted bond later that day and was released from custody.

If found guilty on this charge, Adrian could spend just over two and a half years in prison.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

38.881396 -94.819128