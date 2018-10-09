Heavy rain causes water, sewage backup in some Belton homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- All the heavy rains recently have led to big time flooding inside homes around the metro.

But after nearly a foot of rain in three days in Belton, some homeowners are dealing with more than just water causing a huge mess.

"I get anxiety really bad. My husband and I freak out. We can't sleep," Belton resident Jenna Lomonte said.

That's the panic her family feels when rain is coming.

"Water will come up in here, go into our toilet, sewage and rain, and it will start flooding in this whole entire area," Lomonte said.

It's happened four times in the past year.

Torrential rains forcing water and sewage to back up inside their house, both in the basement and upstairs in the home's only bathroom.

"There's no warning. There's nothing. When this happens, we don't have a sign. It just happens," she said.

Her bathroom's been replaced twice from flooding.

The city's covering February damages, which were caused from a forced flush needed in a clogged line nearby. The city advised the Lomontes then to install a back water valve to prevent future problems.

"Unfortunately they didn't heed our advice and they're in the same situation now," Belton City Manager Alexa Barton said.

Jenna Lomonte got a valve installed Tuesday in hopes the next predicted rainfall won't push sewage into her home again.

But after sharing videos and photos on Facebook, she's connected with other homeowners who say they've experienced the same problem and she thinks more action is needed.

"Fix this issue so no one else deals with this. This is unacceptable. You wouldn't want to deal with it yourself," said Lomonte.

"We look at all claims and treat them as very real. So we're looking at all of these and will be testing our system to ensure there`s no failures," Barton said.

The city also says it continues to make investments in infrastructure to try and prevent this kind of thing from happening.

Barton said the city is undergoing an I & I funding program where they're investing $1.2 million into their sewer lines and lining those systems so they have a better flow.

"We understand those areas are the areas that if you're going to have a backup, those can be problems. So we are actively looking at being proactive in the maintenance of our infrastructure. We also just completed an $11 million investment into a new sewer system facility."

If you do still have a sewer backup issue, you can give the city a call, file a claim, and it will investigate.