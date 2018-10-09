Kansas City man charged with stealing more than $1,000 worth of Chiefs merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is behind bars after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of Chiefs gear from a sporting goods store in the Northland.

Marvin Calhoun, 29, faces charges of stealing, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly taking the merchandise from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Zona Rosa and pointing a gun at the cashier.

According to court documents, Calhoun and three other people entered the store on October 5. When a cashier spotted Calhoun leaving the store with a basket full of Chiefs merchandise, she asked him if he needed help checking out. That’s when Calhoun allegedly pointed a gun at her and said, “Naw, I don’t need help checking out,” before leaving the store.

Another witness was able to get a license plate number.

When police pulled Calhoun over, they discovered a Dick’s Sporting Goods basket full of Chiefs items with the security tags still on them. They also discovered a .38 caliber special revolver.

Calhoun admitted to police that he stole a Chiefs jersey from the store and said he was trying to provide for his baby girl. He denied pointing a gun at the cashier.

The merchandise was valued at $1,126. He’s in jail with a $60,000 bond. Online court records don’t show when he’s due in court.