KC security company asks for reinstated license after illegal operations accusations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Force One Security wants its license to do business in Kansas City reinstated.

The company’s license was revoked Sept. 21 after the KCPD Private Licensing Unit sent a letter stating numerous serious concerns, including a fatal shooting outside of Yum Yum Bar and Grill in June. Two Force One Security guards are charged with murder, and a third employee is facing charges for hiding one of their guns.

Nathan Garrett, president of the KC Board of Police Commissioners, said he's seriously concerned about private security officer licensing in KCMO.

"This isn't a taxicab service. This isn't a restaurant. These are armed and unarmed people in uniform. So from my own perspective, it carries a level of gravity," Garrett said at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Garrett's concerns came up Tuesday because Force One Security is appealing its license revocation.

An ongoing FOX4 Problem Solvers investigation revealed Force One training issues and unlicensed security officers carrying guns.

On Sept. 18, Garrett appointed a task force to look in to all private security companies operating in Kansas City as well as the licensing and discipline procedures. Force One's license was yanked four days later.

Force One owner Lamont Semien and his attorney Susan Dill attended Tuesday’s board meeting.

"As a result of these incidents, Force One was placed on 5 years probation and fined $5,000,” Dill said, “which is pretty much the maximum pursuant to Title 17 that can be imposed. They accepted that. They did not appeal."

Dill argued that under Title 17, which details the rules and regulations for private security, Force One has already been disciplined.

“And if you follow the guidance provided by Title 17, I think it is clear the revocation of Force One should be rescinded," Dill said Tuesday.

With agreement from other board members, Garrett decided to review Force One's request with legal council. The board will have a decision whether to reinstate Force One at its next meeting on Nov. 13.