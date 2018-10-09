FOX4 Forecast: Stay Weather Aware!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab the rain gear... there's more rain in the forecast for today! A Flood Warning is in effect until 4pm for a good portion of the metro. Later today, we will be tracking a cold front that will spark showers & thunderstorms. Some will be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging winds and flooding. We can't necessarily rule out and isolated tornado or two. Be sure to stay Weather Aware today. Details and timeline in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

