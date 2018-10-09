Be “Weather Aware”: Flood Warning in effect until 4 p.m.
FOX4 Forecast: Stay Weather Aware!

Posted 4:30 am, October 9, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 06:21AM, October 9, 2018

Grab the rain gear... there's more rain in the forecast for today! A Flood Warning is in effect until 4pm for a good portion of the metro. Later today, we will be tracking a cold front that will spark showers & thunderstorms. Some will be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging winds and flooding. We can't necessarily rule out and isolated tornado or two. Be sure to stay Weather Aware today. Details and timeline in the update here.

