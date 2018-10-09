× Man charged in August Jazz District shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old man has been charged for a string of shootings that left six people injured in the Jazz District earlier this year.

Devonte Grimes has been charged with six counts of first degree or attempted assault and six counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, on Aug. 4, 2018, Kansas City police working in the Jazz District heard several gunshots just before 11 p.m. from the area of 18th and Highland. When officers responded to the scene they found six victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were reported to be three men and three women ranging in age from early twenties to early forties.

One victim told detectives he was in the area when his brother became involved in a fight with several men unknown to him. The victim said he attempted to break up the fight and put one of the men, identified as Grimes, in a headlock to stop him from fighting. The victim said after releasing him, Grimes pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him. The victim said the fight continued between multiple parties when Grimes fired several shots, one of which struck him in the neck and another on his side.

A Facebook video discovered by detectives shows the altercation described by the victim. Grimes is seen removing a gun from his waistband after being let go from the victim in which the camera pans left just as gunshots are heard.

Grimes was taken into custody on Sept. 17. According to the Platte County Jail, Grimes bonded out on Sept. 27.

