× Overland Park police find vehicle that left deadly hit-and-run, but still want to hear from witnesses

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police confirmed to FOX4 Tuesday that they have located the vehicle they believe was involved in Saturday’s deadly crash that killed an 18-year-old high school student and a 20-year-old KCK man.

Authorities are speaking with a person possibly connected to the incident. Police did not say where they found the Honda Odyssey. They only added that the crash is still under investigation.

Samuel Siebuhr, 20, and Matthew Bloskey, 18, both died in the crash.

Police believe the driver of the van struck the gold Toyota Avalon Samuel Siebuhr was driving and sent it spinning across the median of 151st Street into the path of the vehicle Bloskey was driving.

Police are asking anyone with information on that van or the wreck to come forward. Call the Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit at 913-912-2164 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.