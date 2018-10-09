× Police looking for missing KC woman with past mental health issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City police has issued a missing person report for 24-year-old Kenisha Washington.

Police said she was last seen on September 27, 2018, in the area of 10400 East 42nd Street.

According to police, Washington has been treated for mental health issues in the past.

She is known to frequent the Independence Avenue corridor and 31st and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police said she has multiple tattoos, to include a face of Marilyn Monroe on her left arm and a bow-tie on her upper right chest.

If located notify the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.