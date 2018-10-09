Ray-Pec H.S. senior starts quest for prom date early, throws pass at Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECULIAR, Mo. -- A local high school student has high hopes for her senior prom.

It may only be fall and homecoming season for high school students, but CeeCee Campbell, a senior Ray-Pec High School, is already thinking about prom in the spring.

The 17-year-old who has arthrogryposis, which limits her mobility from the neck down, posted a video to Facebook Monday asking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be her date.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 24,000 times in less than 24 hours, Campbell asked Mahomes to "tackle prom" with her.

"I am in the A+ program, I make good grades and I am very involved in our community, which I know you are as well," Campbell said while making her case for Mahomes.

Campbell said she's been a Chiefs fan her entire life and has been attending games since she was just three years old.

"My whole life l, I’ve felt like sort of an outcast because of my disability," Campbell said. "To have Patrick Mahomes as my date to prom would make me feel like all the normal girls who get their dream proms."

Her prom is April 6, 2019 at Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence. She hopes Mahomes will join her.