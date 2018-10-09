Renter blames management for mess after KCK apartment floods twice in 6 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The weather wasn't to blame for flooding at one metro man’s apartment. Instead, he said management at Concord Square Apartments is part of the problem.

Prince-Russell Johnson’s one-bedroom apartment has flooded at least two times since he moved into his unit less than six months ago.

Cellphone video from inside his apartment shows water creeping out his bathroom and into other parts of the unit.

“I feel like every time I’ve had an issue with them, they’ve taken their time,” Johnson said.

He said both times his apartment has flooded, he was told there was an issue with the pipes in his neighbor’s upstairs unit.

“It’s mold in the ceiling here, and you can kind of see the bottom of their tub from the apartment above me,” Johnson said, pointing to a gaping hole in the ceiling of his bathroom.

Maintenance workers reportedly fixed the pipes, but they left behind a mess the last time the apartment flooded, which was two weeks ago.

Since then, he’s been living with torn carpets, industrial blowers blocking his hallway and scattered debris from the ceiling.

“A couple of days I couldn’t even use my kitchen because it was flooded with water,” Johnson said. “I can’t come into my bathroom. I can’t really invite people over. I’m paying to live here, and I can’t even use my own apartment.”

Johnson reached out to Problem Solvers for help, and FOX4’s Zac Summers paid a visit to the office, where he talked to the property manager. She couldn’t say much, but she claimed Johnson never shared his frustrations with management.

“So you’re not aware of the issues he’s been having,” Summers asked.

“No, I am, but I wasn’t aware it was still continuing,” she replied.

She assured our crew that she would “circle back” with Johnson and get a maintenance crew to his apartment.

Johnson said he likes his apartment. He just wants management to live up to their end of the deal.

“I mean, you want me to be on time with my rent. I expect you to respect me and my living space,” Johnson said.

FOX4 talked to Johnson hours after our visit. He said the property manager apologized and that two maintenance workers came to his apartment to check on the conditions.