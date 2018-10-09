Tonganoxie girl asking for donations for sick kids instead of gifts for birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONGANOXIE, Kan. -- A 9-year-old Tonganoxie girl has a special birthday request this year.

Instead of gifts, she's asking friends, family and anyone else for donations for the pediatric units at the University of Kansas Hospital.

Kadynce Loyd is turning 10 on November 3. She knows families with sick children have to pay medical bills.

“I didn't want any toys for myself, I wanted toys for kids who can`t afford them, or kids who are in the hospital and don`t have enough money or can`t go out and buy their own toys,” Kadynce said.

Brooke Haller, Kadynce’s mom, works at KU Hospital, so she asked the pediatric unit for a list of things they could use.

“I actually asked her, I said, 'What do you want for your birthday?' and she kind of sat there and thought, and she said, 'I actually have everything I need and want.' And I said, 'Well, last year we donated to the pet shelter. Do you want to do something like that?' And her idea was to do it for the sick kids. She said, 'I just want all the sick kids to feel as blessed as I am.'"

“Just because I wanted them to be happy,” Kadynce added.

It's an unselfish and mature act for a soon-to-be 10-year-old but believe it or not, this isn't the first time she’s done this. Last year, instead of getting toys for her birthday, Kadynce got toys and food for a local animal shelter.

“I`m actually just really proud of her. She`s always been a real caring child and always thinking of others before herself,” Haller said.

Her mom made the invitation, notifying guests and including ideas of what to get and where to bring the items.

“They will know that people are thinking of them and that they`ll start feeling better,” Kadynce said.

Some of Kadynce's friends are following suit for their own birthdays now, so the kindness is spreading.

She said they have a friend connection to a couple Royals players who are also stepping up to the plate and donating as well.

If you would like to donate gifts, email Kadyncesdonations@gmail.com for where to drop them off. Or to donate cash here.