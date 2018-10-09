× US Men’s soccer team returning to KCK for final two games of 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Men’s National Team will be returning to Kansas City, Kansas next summer as Children’s Mercy Park will be hosting the final two games of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The United States are the reigning Gold Cup champions and are unbeaten in seven previous appearances in Kansas City. This is the third time the team will be returning to Children’s Mercy Park.

The six-time winning team of the Gold Cup, will compete in the confederation’s continental championship as the seeded nation in Group D.

Group A – Mexico

June 15: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

June 19: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver, CO

June 23: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Group B – Costa Rica

June 16: Non-US venue to be determined

June 20: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

June 24: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Group C – Honduras

June 17: Non-US venue to be determined

June 21: BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, TX

June 25: Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Group D – United States

June 18: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, MN

June 22: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

June 26: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS

The remaining 12 teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will learn their group placements after the conclusion of qualifying in March 2019.

Children’s Mercy Park is one of 15 venues across 13 U.S. cities that will host the Concacaf Gold Cup. Matches will also take place outside of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for the first time in the tournament’s history. Those venues will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the doubleheader will go on sale at a later date and fans are encouraged to visit GoldCup.org to sign up to receive ticketing updates and information.