× 2 Olathe men charged in string of business robberies and shooting at officer

OLATHE, Kan. — Two Olathe men have been charged for a string of robberies and shooting at a law enforcement officer earlier this week that caused multiple area businesses and schools to go on lockdown procedures.

Pedro Antonio Torres, 24, and Mario Jimenez, 18, were charged Wednesday in Johnson County District Court with five counts of aggravated robbery. Torres was also charged with theft of a firearm and Jimenez was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

A bond of $250,000 was set for Jimenez and a bond of $350,000 was set for Torres. Both men are schedule for a first court appearance Wednesday afternoon at 1:30.

The charges stem from five robberies at Olathe businesses on Sunday and Monday. On Monday morning, officers stopped a vehicle near 199th and Ridgeview. When it stopped, both men ran on foot. Police were able to catch one of the suspects quickly but the second suspect shot at an officer as he was fleeing. The officer fired back. No injuries were reported in the shooting but an all day manhunt followed.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-8477.

A booking photo for Mario Jimenez has not been released at this time.