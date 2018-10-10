Bean and veggie chili that helps reduce inflammation, fight-cancer

Ingredients:
1 tablespoon coconut oil
½ yellow onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1 red pepper, diced
4 cups diced tomato
4 cups cooked or canned beans (kidney, black, pinto or combination)
1 cup frozen corn
1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons cumin
2 tablespoon chili powder
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups finely chopped spinach or kale
Toppings:
2 avocados, diced
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Serving size: 8
Directions:
Heat large pot over medium heat and add oil. Sauté onions until translucent, about 3-5 minutes.
Add garlic and red pepper and sauté for additional 3 minutes.
Add diced tomato, beans, corn, and vegetable or chicken broth. Add spices and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 minutes. Add additional broth if needed.
Add the spinach in the last 5 minutes of cooking.
Top each bowl of chili with chopped cilantro and diced avocado.
