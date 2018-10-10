Bean and veggie chili that helps reduce inflammation, fight-cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon coconut oil

½ yellow onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 red pepper, diced

4 cups diced tomato

4 cups cooked or canned beans (kidney, black, pinto or combination)

1 cup frozen corn

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons cumin

2 tablespoon chili powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups finely chopped spinach or kale

Toppings:

2 avocados, diced

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Serving size: 8

Directions:

Heat large pot over medium heat and add oil. Sauté onions until translucent, about 3-5 minutes.

Add garlic and red pepper and sauté for additional 3 minutes.

Add diced tomato, beans, corn, and vegetable or chicken broth. Add spices and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 minutes. Add additional broth if needed.

Add the spinach in the last 5 minutes of cooking.

Top each bowl of chili with chopped cilantro and diced avocado.

