Doug Meacham fired as offensive coordinator for KU football

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Doug Meacham has been fired as offensive coordinator for Kansas football.

Kansas football coach David Beaty made the announcement Wednesday evening saying he appreciates Meacham and all the work he put in during his time at Kansas.

“We hope that with this change we are better able to put our players in the best position to be successful.”

Beaty said the coordination of the offense for the remainder of the season would be a team effort, but added that he will have final say regarding in-game play calling.

In addition, Beaty will work directly with the quarterbacks.

Kansas is 2-4 for the season and is on a bye this week and will return to the field on Oct. 20 at Texas Tech.