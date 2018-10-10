Working For Blue — Donate now for protective police gear

Dow sinks 800 as tech companies swoon

Posted 3:21 pm, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:23PM, October 10, 2018

FILE- This Jan. 4, 2018, file photo shows the interior of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 10. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 800 points, its worst drop in eight months, led by sharp declines in technology stocks.

Rising bond yields have been drawing investors out of the stock market, and the best-performing stocks over the past year took some of the biggest losses Wednesday.

Amazon lost 6.2 percent and Netflix gave back 8.4 percent.

The Dow and the S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, lost more than 3 percent.

The 10-year yield is currently 3.20 percent, the highest in than seven years and up sharply form 2.82 percent in late August.

The S&P 500 lost 94 points, or 3.3 percent, to 2,785.

The Dow fell 831 points, or 3.1 percent, to 25,598. The Nasdaq fell 315 points, or 4.1 percent, to 7,422.