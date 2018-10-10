Filetto di Maialino in Pancetta Croccante

Ingredients:
1 ½-pound pork tenderloin roast
6 garlic cloves
5 sprigs rosemary
1 T fennel seeds
1½ tsp. salt
Crack black pepper to taste
2 T. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
4 slices Pancetta
1/2 cup Pinot Grigio
2 T. Butter
2 spring onions
Chef Jasper Mirabile’s Apple Crostata
Ingredients:
4 Honey Crisp apples peeled, seeded and sliced
Fresh lmon juice
¼ cup sugar plus a little more for sprinkling on crust
2 tablespoons apple pie spice
2 tablespoons corn starch
Pinch of salt
1 tablespoon melted butter
Crostata Dough
CROSTATA DOUGH
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 T. sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 lb. cold unsalted butter, diced
2 tablespoons ice water
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.