Founders of Stolen KC Facebook page launch nonprofit to help theft victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The founders of the popular Stolen KC Facebook page are taking their victim-advocacy to the next level.

David Brucker created Stolen KC after two of his trucks were stolen; the page has since grown to more than 100,000 members.

Brucker and his partner, Kasey, have now launched the GotStolen Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

“Theft has the potential to affect everyone on the planet, and we want to be the Red Cross of theft victims,” Brucker said.

The goal of the foundation is to financially help people who have been victimized by theft.

“People either don’t have full coverage on a vehicle,” Brucker said. “They might not have renter’s insurance for a burglary, and that doesn’t mean the need goes away. It means they’ve been sent backwards in life, and that’s not fair.”

Brucker and his team doesn’t want victims to stress about potentially losing their businesses because someone stole their equipment or tools; they also want to help replace essential items that are stolen.

“One example would be to a mom whose car was stolen and now she’s out a car seat,” Brucker explained. “We are wanting to provide victims assistance, whatever that may be.”

The foundation is hoping to raise $5,000 initially to start helping victims, but they need help raising the funds.

“Without the money, we don’t have the ability to help,” Brucker said. “We have to build that dowry first.”

They also plan on partnering with local businesses to offset costs.

“Being a charitable foundation, that allows these businesses to have a true tax right off,” Brucker said. “Now we can be a balance sheet line item for them as they can help benefit the community.”

Once they raise the money, they’ll start accepting applications from victims needing assistance.

“The applicants would submit, and the board would review and act as they see fit on the application,” Brucker explained.

Brucker said, long-term, he would like to see the foundation grown nationally. If you’re interested in helping them reach their initial goal, tap or click here.