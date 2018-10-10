Independence officer shot responding to home burglary retires after 16 years on the force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An Independence police officer who was shot in the line of duty in 2017 and has a tale of miraculous recovery retired from the police force Tuesday.

Officer Tom Wagstaff work as an Independence police officer for 16 years.

In March 2017, Wagstaff was one of the responding officers to a burglary in progress where he was shot in the head. He had surgery and was given almost no chance of survival from the doctors.

He has since been going through physical therapy and making progress every day.

Wagstaff spent several months in rehab before returning home in December.

"Congratulations to Officer Tom Wagstaff, who had his retirement reception this afternoon at the Independence Uptown Market along with family, friends and co-workers. We thank Tom for his 16 years of service to the City of Independence," the police department posted to Facebook along with three photos from the special day.

Four people face burglary and kidnapping charges related to the incident.