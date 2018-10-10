× Johnson County GOP official resigns over ‘reservation’ post about Sharice Davids

Fellow Republicans condemned Michael Kalny’s social media attack that said Democratic candidate Sharice Davids, a Native American, will be “sent back packing to the reservation.”

Kalny resigned Wednesday as a Republican precinct committee member.

In his Facebook message, Kalny also called Davids a “radical socialist kick boxing lesbian Indian.” He sent the message Monday to Anne Prichett, president of the Johnson County Democratic women’s group.

Davids is an LGBT lawyer and member of the Wisconsin-based Ho-Chunk Nation running against Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder in Kansas 3rd District. She also has fought mixed martial arts bouts.

Yoder and the Johnson County Republican Party both condemned the comment on Tuesday, saying it didn’t represent the campaign or the party.